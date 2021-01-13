ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian in the Arden Arcade area on Tuesday evening.
California Highway Patrol says, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Arden Way and Watt Avenue to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pickup truck had struck a man.
The man was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, CHP says.
Officers say the pickup truck driver stopped immediately after striking the man. However, the driver – a 69-year-old Carmichael resident – was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and was arrested.
The name of the driver arrested has not yet been released. No information about the pedestrian killed, other than that he was a man, has been given.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- In Aftermath Of US Capitol Attack, New Scrutiny For Police Officers’ Social Media Posts
- Restaurants Cautiously Optimistic As Greater Sacramento Region Stay-At-Home Orders Lifted
- Deputy Shoots, Kills Mountain Lion That Kept Following Family On Trail Near Placerville
Investigators are still looking for any other witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 348-2300.