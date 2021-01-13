STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police released body camera video Wednesday of a police shooting from Dec. 14.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Maywood Lane when officers say they were confronted by a man with a gun, forcing them to open fire.

Officers were called to the area after receiving reports of shots fired from a neighbor. In a 911 call released by police, the caller reported hearing gunshots as police arrived on the scene.

Body camera video shows one of the officers approaching the scene and the suspect in a blue sweatshirt. The officer yelled “Stockton police, show me your hands,” and the suspect turned around and pointed what appears to be a firearm at the officer, prompting the officer to fire approximately 9 rounds.

The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Dwight Morgan, was rushed to the hospital. Once he was cleared from the hospital, officials said Morgan was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on four counts of assault on a peace officer with a firearm and one count of negligent discharge of a firearm.

Officers recovered three firearms from the front yard of Morgan’s residence. The firearms included a Glock 17, which the suspect reportedly pointed at officers, a Glock 27 on the front lawn, and a 38 revolver on the front porch.

Two officers, Brian Hooper and Nathan Parker, were placed on three days paid administrative leave after the shooting.

The body cam video can be viewed here. Video discretion is advised.

More from CBS Sacramento: