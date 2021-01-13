SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California is making a push to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, public health officials announced that all Californians 65 and older can now start getting vaccines.

“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a release announcing the shift.

Breaking: @CAPublicHealth announces all Californians 65+ can now get #COVID19 vaccine, not just health care workers & others in 1st phase. And @GavinNewsom announces new opt-in notification tool so we will know when we’re eligible for vaccine, starting next week. pic.twitter.com/cHaV076WTP — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) January 13, 2021

Healthcare workers and long-term care residents were the first groups to get the coronavirus vaccine. People in those groups who still haven’t gotten vaccinated are still eligible, officials say.

Along with the move to anyone 65 and older, the governor also announced a new opt-in notification tool so people can find out when they will eligible to be vaccinated.

The tool will be rolled out next week, officials say.

Officials have also been busy finding and setting up sites for mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s unclear when the next group of people will be eligible for receiving a vaccine. That group will be individuals 50-64 years old and people 16-49 years of age with underlying health conditions.