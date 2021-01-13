  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:american river, CAL FIRE, Colfax News

COLFAX (CBS13) — Authorities say a man was rescued from the American River near Colfax early Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire NEU says they along with Placer County Fire, the Placer Sheriff, Placer County Search and Rescue, AMR and Colfax City Fire responded to the river near Stevens Trail around midnight.

A 34-year-old man had reportedly gotten stranded in the river and was hypothermic.

Rescuers were soon able to get the man to safety. He is being treated for minor injuries, authorities say.

Exactly what led to the man being stranded in the river was not detailed.