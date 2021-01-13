EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — El Dorado County is pausing a program that allowed all residents to sign up and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county set up a vaccine alert system to give out shots to anyone who asks, should there be any extra doses.
On Wednesday, the county suspended that system, saying they have reached max capacity.
The county said there was an “overwhelming response by the public to be notified of the availability of a surplus vaccine” and currently more people have signed up than the county has allocated vaccines. They have not ruled out bringing the program back.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising a massive new system where people will get a text or email when they’re eligible for the vaccine, but that technology has not been rolled out yet.
California expanded vaccine access to anyone 65 and older Wednesday, prompting county health departments to raise red flags. County health officials said there are millions more seniors than doses available.
Calaveras County Public Health officials said so far they have received just 200 doses of the vaccine for 10,000 seniors. And “the unfortunate reality is that the state has not sent us sufficient supply to vaccinate our community members.”
READ MORE: County Health Leaders Raise Red Flags About Lack Of Vaccine Doses After Access Expanded