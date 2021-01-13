Roseville Flower Shop Bombarded With Threats Sets Record StraightA Roseville flower shop is caught in the middle of a fight that's not even theirs. Now Becky's Flowers wants to set the record straight.

3 hours ago

California Exodus Accelerates With Tech Companies LeavingMore tech companies are packing their bags and moving headquarters to other states.

3 hours ago

Stockton Police Looking For Persons Of Interest In Homicide Of Andre WashingtonThe Stockton Police Department is asking the public to help identify two persons of interest in a homicide case from September.

3 hours ago

Roseville High Students Going Home After Rash Of InfectionsJust weeks after returning to campus, Roseville High School students are going back home, following a rash of infections. The district says 18 teachers and 12 other staff members are quarantined due to exposure.

3 hours ago

County Health Leaders Raise Red Flags About Lack Of Vaccine DosesCritical staffing shortages and nowhere near enough doses. County health departments are raising red flags about the state’s decision to expand vaccine access to anyone 65 years or older.

3 hours ago