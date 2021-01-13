Stockton Police Looking For Persons Of Interest In Homicide Of Andre WashingtonThe Stockton Police Department is asking the public to help identify two persons of interest in a homicide case from September.

6 minutes ago

Roseville High Students Going Home After Rash Of InfectionsJust weeks after returning to campus, Roseville High School students are going back home, following a rash of infections. The district says 18 teachers and 12 other staff members are quarantined due to exposure.

8 minutes ago

County Health Leaders Raise Red Flags About Lack Of Vaccine DosesCritical staffing shortages and nowhere near enough doses. County health departments are raising red flags about the state’s decision to expand vaccine access to anyone 65 years or older.

13 minutes ago

Reopening Surprise: Sacramento Area Businesses Reopen Outdoor DiningIn Roseville, the coffee is brewing at The Fig Tree Coffee, Art and Music Lounge, one of downtown Roseville’s mom and pop coffee shops. Grabbing a cup and sitting outside is now back.

3 hours ago

Pumped For Powerball Ahead Of Big DrawingPeople are looking for a chance at $550 million Wednesday.

4 hours ago