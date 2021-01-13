Evening Forecast - January 13, 2021Mild temperatures and some patchy morning fog as we head toward the weekend.

Sacramento Zoo Reopening FridayThe Sacramento Zoo is planning to open by the end of the week now that the stay-at-home order for the region has been lifted.

California Opens COVID Vaccines To Residents 65 And OlderCalifornia is making a push to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.

Sacramento Restaurants Back In Business OutsideIt wasn't a long process to open up outdoor dining on R Street. The setup remained up during the stay-at-home order. It was just a matter of getting the green light to start seating again.

'Future' Models Behind Decision To Lift Stay-At-Home Order In Sacramento RegionOn Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he state is "starting to see some stabilization both in ICU's and stabilization in our positivity rate."

