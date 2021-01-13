STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police need your help to track down two robbery suspects.
Police say the suspects went to a pharmacy on West Harding Way on Dec. 12 around 9 p.m. and forced an employee to give them prescription drugs from a safe.
The suspects were caught on camera entering the store through the front door wearing face masks, hoodies and bright-colored pants.
If you recognize them, you can contact the Stockton Crime Stoppers online or by phone or contact Detective Almanza at 209-937-5427.
