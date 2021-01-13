(CBS13) — There was a mad dash for Powerball tickets Wednesday evening as people tried for their chance at $550 million.
Did you get lucky? The winning numbers for Jan. 13 are 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, and the Powerball number is 14.
Nobody won last night’s Mega Millions Jackpot worth $625 million, but one lucky player did score $900,000 off a ticket matching five numbers. The ticket was bought at a Liquor Store in Burbank. The next drawing is on Friday and the jackpot has grown to $750 million.
The SuperLotto Plus drawing also took place Wednesday night for a chance at $11 million. Those winning numbers are 3, 17, 21, 27, 35 Mega-5.
According to the California Lottery, the odds of getting all 5 numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.
More from CBS Sacramento: