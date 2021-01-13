Reopening Surprise: Sacramento Area Businesses Reopen Outdoor DiningIn Roseville, the coffee is brewing at The Fig Tree Coffee, Art and Music Lounge, one of downtown Roseville’s mom and pop coffee shops. Grabbing a cup and sitting outside is now back.

1 hour ago

Pumped For Powerball Ahead Of Big DrawingPeople are looking for a chance at $550 million Wednesday.

2 hours ago

What's Causing Vaccine Delays In California?California has received nearly 3.5 million doses of the vaccine but the vast majority are still waiting to be given out.

2 hours ago

This Week In Politics With Gary DietrichCBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest political news from calls to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom to the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

Back To Business In Greater Sacramento RegionNot all businesses on K Street near DOCO are back to outdoor dining. Some are still preparing, creating a very quiet afternoon Tuesday, just hours into the stay-at-home order being lifted.

2 hours ago