SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo is planning to open by the end of the week now that the stay-at-home order for the region has been lifted.
On Tuesday, after more than a month under expanded restrictions due to COVID-19 numbers spiking, the Greater Sacramento region was moved back into the purple tier of reopening.
In this tier, a number of businesses can now reopen for outdoor operations. This includes restaurants, gyms, and places of worship. Museums, zoos and aquariums can now also reopen.
Sacramento Zoo officials say they would be reopening with regular hours on Friday.
“We look forward to reopening the zoo with beautiful weather this weekend,” said Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs in a statement.
People who want to go to the zoo will need to buy tickets in advance online at the zoo’s website. Tickets start going on sale on Thursday at 9 a.m.