STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a car in Stockton on Tuesday night.
Stockton police say, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of N. Sutter Street to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. However, neither a suspect nor a motive have been identified at this point.
Authorities have also not yet released the name of the man killed.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- In Aftermath Of US Capitol Attack, New Scrutiny For Police Officers’ Social Media Posts
- Restaurants Cautiously Optimistic As Greater Sacramento Region Stay-At-Home Orders Lifted
- Deputy Shoots, Kills Mountain Lion That Kept Following Family On Trail Near Placerville
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377.