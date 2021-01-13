  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a car in Stockton on Tuesday night.

Stockton police say, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of N. Sutter Street to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. However, neither a suspect nor a motive have been identified at this point.

Authorities have also not yet released the name of the man killed.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377.