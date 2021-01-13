STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are looking to identify two persons of interest in the homicide of a 58-year-old man.
The Stockton Police Department says the victim was found dead behind a business in the 1100 block of W. Fremont Street on Sept. 30, 2020.
The incident has been ruled a homicide by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office due to trauma found on the decedent’s body. Police have not released the victim’s identity.
On Wednesday, police released photos of two women they say are persons of interest in this case. Security photos of the woman appear to be taken in a hallway.
Police ask that if you contact Detective Gilley at 209-937-7072 if recognize either of the individuals.
