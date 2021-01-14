CBS13 APP:Get the CBS13 app and stay up to date on local news
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Foresthill News, Placer County

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Authorities say a person had to be life-flighted to a hospital after a mobile home fire in Foresthill late Wednesday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 11:30 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a trailer fire inside a mobile home park off Foresthill Road.

A person with severe burns was found outside the burning trailer, deputies say.

That person was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Their current condition is unknown.

Firefighters were able to put the trailer fire out before further damage was done. Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.