Large Boulder Falls Onto Car At Echo SummitA driver escaped being injured after a large boulder fell onto their car at Echo Summit on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Person With Severe Burns Found Outside Of Foresthill Mobile Home Park FireAuthorities say a person had to be life-flighted to a hospital after a mobile home fire in Foresthill late Wednesday morning.

Roseville Flower Shop Bombarded With Threats, Mistaken For Texas Business Owned By Capitol RioterA Roseville flower shop is caught in the middle of a fight that's not even theirs. Now Becky's Flowers wants to set the record straight.

Police Looking For Persons Of Interest In Death Of Andre WashingtonDetectives are looking to identify two persons of interest in the homicide of a 58-year-old man.