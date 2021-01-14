FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Authorities say a person had to be life-flighted to a hospital after a mobile home fire in Foresthill late Wednesday morning.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 11:30 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a trailer fire inside a mobile home park off Foresthill Road.
A person with severe burns was found outside the burning trailer, deputies say.
That person was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Their current condition is unknown.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- County Health Leaders Raise Red Flags About Lack Of Vaccine Doses After Access Expanded
- Roseville Flower Shop Bombarded With Threats, Mistaken For Texas Business Owned By Capitol Rioter
- Family Searching For Dog, Tyson, That Went Missing After Fatal Crash In Solano County
Firefighters were able to put the trailer fire out before further damage was done. Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.