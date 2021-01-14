ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — One person is dead and another has critical injuries after a stabbing in Arden Arcade Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened on the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue between Arden Way and Hurley Way around 3:05 p.m.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said. One of the victims has died from their injuries. The victims have not been identified.
The scene appears to be in the parking lot in front of a Little Caesars pizza shop. Investigators had the area in front of the store taped off as they collected evidence.
No suspect information has been released.
All traffic on Fulton between Arden and Hurley was shut down as deputies investigated the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
