Sacramento Man Seen In Mob At US CapitolOne of Sacramento’s own, Jorge Riley, was among the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

11 minutes ago

Drone13: Cal ExpoCal Expo in Sacramento was chosen as one of the California locations where large numbers of people will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. This footage was recorded on January 12, 2021.

30 minutes ago

Evening Forecast - January 14, 2021Expect temperatures in the upper 60s this weekend!

49 minutes ago

What’s Behind California’s Slow Vaccine Rollout?California's slow vaccine rollout is now notorious to neighbors waiting in line at Cal Expo where a mass vaccine is open, but not for everyone.

55 minutes ago

Capitol Security Ramps Up Ahead Of InaugurationSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a warning, asking everyone to steer clear of the Capitol as the city and law enforcement prepare for the worst.

58 minutes ago