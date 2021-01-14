SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has deployed the California National Guard in Sacramento to protect the State Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration.

In the week since the attacks on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has warned capital cities around the nation of potentially armed protests as inauguration day nears.

On Thursday, Newsom announced a series of actions the state is taking to “bolster security.” The governor said California’s State Operations Center is working with federal, state and law enforcement to assess threats and share intelligence “to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here.”

As part of that response, Newsom signed a General Order authorizing the deployment of 1,000 national guard personnel to protect “critical infrastructure,” including the Capitol.

Sacramento’s FBI field office is aware of potential Capitol copycats in California’s capital city. Gina Swankie, a FBI public affairs specialist in Sacramento, said in a statement, “…we are gathering information to identify any potential threats …. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, CA is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol & across the state. We're actively working with federal, state & local law enforcement to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here. pic.twitter.com/592uureuLA — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 14, 2021

As part of the steps to bolster security, Newsom said the State Operations Center will be operating around the clock and the Law Enforcement Coordination Center will be activated to its highest level.

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol and Department of General Services installed a six-foot chain-link fence around the State Capitol. This fence is in addition to permanent barriers that surround the Capitol and fences that were installed this summer during police brutality protests.

Inauguration six days away:

– Six foot fence surrounding California’s State Capitol

– Heavy #CHP presence

– @CalGuard on their way@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/VcvIIssRAj — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) January 15, 2021

In a statement, Newsom said the state is going with social media companies “to make sure that their platforms are not used by hate groups or domestic terrorists to organize or spread misinformation, disinformation or propaganda.”

Over the summer, 500 National Guard troops were sent to Sacramento to protect critical infrastructures such as the county jail and utility facilities during George Floyd protests.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said the National Guard does not use less than lethal weapons. Every gun a national guardsman has is loaded with real ammunition.

A few months before, in March, the National Guard was deployed to Sacramento to help distribute food at food banks and protect vulnerable populations.

More from CBS Sacramento: