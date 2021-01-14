MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man is facing a long list of charges after reportedly going on a crime spree through Stanislaus County Tuesday.

Jesus Guzman Vega, 32, is accused of stealing three trucks on Tuesday, one in Modesto and two in Turlock, as well as committing residential burglary and assault. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges including residential burglary, auto theft, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury/death, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident took place Tuesday morning in Turlock, when a residential burglary was reported on the 500 block of Vermont Street. Officials say a 2014 Chevy Silverado was taken in the burglary and Turlock police identified Vega as the suspect.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies were called to the 500 block of Crows Landing Road in Modesto for reports of an assault. Deputies located the stolen truck at the scene and say the victim reported being assaulted and robbed by Vega.

Shortly after, Modesto Police received reports that a 1997 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Zeff Road. Deputies say they were able to identify Vega as the thief.

Six hours later, a residential burglary was reported in unincorporated Turlock where Merced County Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen 1997 Chevy Silverado. Deputies say a 2018 Ford F-150 was taken from the residence on Youngstown Road.

That Ford was finally located at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Ceres. Vega was detained at the hotel and deputies found an unloaded 12 gauge shotgun in the vehicle that was reportedly stolen earlier in the day.

