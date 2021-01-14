Thursday Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 14, 2021Find out how long this streak of unseasonably warmer temperatures will continue.

Coronavirus In California: State Moves To Vaccinate More PeopleWith seniors making up 10% of cases and 75% of deaths, experts say vaccinating people 65 and older first is the right thing to do.

Officers Out In Force Around California State Capitol Ahead Of Possible ProtestsWith tensions high across the country, officers locally are prepared for whatever may come.

Man, 25, Suspected Of Intentionally Driving Into Code Enforcement Officer At Tracy ParkA Tracy man is facing an attempted homicide charge after he allegedly intentionally drove into a code enforcement officer at a park earlier this week. Katie Johnston reports.

Taye Diggs in All AmericanCourtney talks to Taye Diggs about the upcoming season of All American.

