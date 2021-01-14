OAKDALE (CBS13) — Officials say the group of dogs that mauled a 62-year-old Oakdale woman back in December have been euthanized.
A total of three German Shepherds attacked the woman back on Dec. 28. Witnesses said the woman was across the street when a neighbor came home and opened his gate – accidentally letting the dogs loose.
The woman was left with significant bite injuries to her arm and leg, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
All three dogs were taken by animal control and put under a 10-day quarantine.
On Thursday, Stanislaus County Animal Services revealed that the dogs had been euthanized.
Neighbors had told CBS13 that the dogs had garnered a reputation for being aggressive.