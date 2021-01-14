TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy man is facing an attempted homicide charge after he allegedly intentionally drove into a code enforcement officer at a park earlier this week.

Tracy police say, just after 8 a.m. Monday, the code enforcement officer was helping with a routine clean-up at El Pescadero Park when they reported seeing a vehicle driving erratically.

A little while later, police got another call – this time reporting that the erratic driver had intentionally driven into the code enforcement officer.

“What occurred on Monday was nothing short of a heinous act of violence upon one of our professional staff that will not be tolerated,” said Tracy Police Chief Sekou Milington in a statement.

Police say several witnesses called to report the incident. Further, with the suspect still driving erratically, someone from the City’s Community Preservation Unit also drove into the scene with a heavy equipment tractor to shield the injured officer.

“Our City family came together to protect one of our own from further harm and acted swiftly to identify and take the suspect into custody and for that I’m forever grateful,” Milington said.

The suspect took off as police officers were getting to the scene, prompting a chase that eventually stopped near the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Grant Line Road.

Officers say the suspect – 25-year-old Tracy resident Zachery Lingle – got out and continued to resist, but he was eventually arrested. No other injuries were reported.

Lingle has since been medically cleared at a hospital and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing charges of attempted homicide and resisting arrest.

The injured code enforcement officer is expected to make a full recovery, police say.