EL DORADO (CBS13) — A Union Mine High School teacher was arrested Thursday, accused of possessing child pornography.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by staff at Union Mine High School regarding criminal activity with a teacher. Investigators say teacher Ryan Pullen was found to be in possession of a video showing students in various stages of undress.
After further investigation with the help of school resource officers, Pulled was arrested Thursday and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography, eavesdropping, and child endangerment.
Detectives are still working to identify victims and say they will be contacted individually.
Pullen is a theater teacher who worked in the English Department.
