STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting in Stockton on Thursday.
Stockton police say, just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded near Seventh Street and Nightingale Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.
At the scene, officers discovered that a man who was shot had been taken to the hospital by a citizen. That man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the case.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this point in the investigation. No motive or suspect has been identified, police say.
Anyone with information relevant to the homicide investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.