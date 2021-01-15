ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A man is under arrest in connection to an Arden Arcade stabbing that left one man dead and another man hurt on Thursday.

The stabbing happened just after 3 p.m. along the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded and found two men at the scene with apparent stab wounds. Live-saving measures were immediately started by deputies and medics soon took the victims to the hospital.

One of the men was later pronounced dead; the other man is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

A man was detained at the scene after deputies gathered evidence and interviewed some witnesses. That man, 38-year-old Mohammed Anwaribrah Musallam, was later arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail on charges of homicide.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing has not yet been made clear. Detectives say they believe there are no other suspects.

The name of the man killed and the other stabbing victim have not yet been released.