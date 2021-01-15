SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have released the name of the woman who was involved in a minor crash along Highway 99, only to be struck and killed by a DUI suspect last week.
The crash happened back on Dec. 8 along the northbound side of the freeway near Dillard Road.
California Highway Patrol said the woman was first involved in a non-injury crash with a driver. Both drivers in that crash got out of their cars and were standing in the #1 lane of the freeway, officers say.
It was then that another driver crashed into the woman and one of the stopped cars. The woman suffered fatal injuries, officers said.
On Friday, the woman was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Roseville resident Mary Eskman.
The driver of the car that struck and killed Eskman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He has been identified as 23-year-old Bridgeport, WA resident Jesus S. Hernandez.