By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:probation, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say they seized more than $650,000 worth of meth and heroin during a warrant search of one person on probation this week.

Sacramento County Probation officers served the search warrant on Tuesday. Exactly where in the county the search warrant was done is unclear, but officers say the person who they targeted was on searchable probation.

A large amount of illicit drugs were discovered during the search, officers say, including: 14 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin.

Officers say the street value of the drugs is over $650,000.

More than $92,000 in cash and four guns with high capacity magazines were also seized in the same raid, authorities say.

The probationer, whose name has not been released at this point due to the ongoing investigation, was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail. They’re facing numerous drugs and weapons charges.