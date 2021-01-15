SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the hit-and-run suspect who killed a man near Vacaville on Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol says a 32-year-old man had pulled off to the side of the road near the intersection of Hartley and Robinson roads, off of Interstate 505. Officers say evidence shows that the driver was prompted to pull over due to mechanical issues with his car.
At some point just before 7 a.m., another driver heading northbound on Hartley Road ran into the man.
The man suffered fatal injuries, officers say. The other driver took off before authorities got to the scene.
No description of the suspect or their vehicle is available at this point.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Stimulus Check (Or Debit Card) Is In The Mail: Here’s What It Looks Like
- Sacramento Man Resigns From Position In California Republican Assembly After Involvement In Capitol Riot
- Oakdale Hospital Offering $300 To Employees Who Get Vaccinated
Anyone with information relevant to the hit-and-run investigation is urged to leave a tip with detectives at (707) 428-2100.