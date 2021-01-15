SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is underway for multiple suspects after a shootout left an officer injured and a suspect dead.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive — just off Winding Way — Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found an officer suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found a suspect who was dead — also from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson.
The unnamed officer has been identified as a 47-year-old, 15-year veteran of the force. The officer was treated by firefighter paramedics and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
There is a heavy police presence in the area, including CHP units as authorities search for outstanding suspects.
Investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the suspect. They also believe there are multiple outstanding suspects. Police have not taken any suspects into custody.
A large area of the area has been cordoned off with sheriff’s department tape. The sheriff’s office is urging people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.
This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.