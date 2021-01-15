State Capitol Under Heavy Security As It Prepares For Possibly Copycat AttacksLaw enforcement officials across the country are on high alert after they were notified of attacks at state capitols similar to the attack carried out by pro-Trump protesters at the U.S. capitol. The CHP is on tactical alert, Sacramento police have called for mutual aid, and 1,000 National Guard Troops have been called in.

9 minutes ago

Officer Injured, Suspect Dead In Carmichael ShootoutA search is underway for multiple suspects after a shootout left an officer injured and a suspect dead. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive -- just off Winding Way -- Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

16 minutes ago

Officer Shot, Suspect Dead In CarmichaelA search is underway for multiple suspects after an officer was shot in Carmichael on Friday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive, just off Winding Way, in Carmichael.

42 minutes ago

FBI: No Credible Threats Against California State CapitolAs Sacramento prepares for possible violent protests leading up to the inauguration, the head of the FBI in Sacramento says they have not detected any credible threats against the capitol.

4 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 1/15/21Dave Bender has the evening forecast for the Sacramento region.

4 hours ago