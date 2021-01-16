STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in Stockton.
Stockton police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the 4000 block of Townehome Drive around 8:17 p.m. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say responding officers saw two suspects were seen running in the area and two firearms were located.
Officers arrested Malcolm Sorriano-Johnson, 20, and Charles Norris, 34, on weapons charges.
