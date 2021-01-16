AUBURN (CBS13) — After a months-long investigation, an Auburn man was arrested this week on child pornography charges.
Auburn police say they received a tip last June about child pornography in the city. Investigators identified Chris McCaughna as a suspect and served several search warrants, obtaining evidence that child pornography was discovered, police said.
McCaughna was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Placer County Jail. He later was released on $40,000 bail, police said.
