CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy wounded in a shootout in Carmichael Friday night is expected to survive, officials said.

A suspect was killed in the deputy-involved shooting in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive Friday evening, and another subject was arrested. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Winding Way.

Officials say members of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit were investigating a possible gang-related shooting that led them to the Carmichael neighborhood.

Detectives reportedly found a vehicle connected to the investigation with at least two people inside near Ranger Way and Rampart Drive. The sheriff’s office says when detectives tried to contact the subjects inside the vehicle, multiple shots were fired, striking a detective and the suspect.

A suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the detective was taken to a local hospital. Officials say the detective is still hospitalized and is listed in serious but stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The shooting prompted a large police presence in the Carmichael neighborhood as officers searched for additional suspects. No additional suspects were found after hours of searching Friday night. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

An occupant of the suspect vehicle was arrested on felony charges unrelated to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials have not related the name of the injured detective but say he is a 47-year-old, 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. The detective has worked in several departments within the office and currently is part of the Gang Suppression Unit.

The suspect who died has not been identified.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

