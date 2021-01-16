FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — After a tough year, many are finding new ways to help out their community in a time of need.

Three organizations in Fair Oaks are coming together to set up a drive-thru food bank. They will be handing out free produce and bringing a smile to people’s faces with their group of fuzzy dogs.

“It’s been a very tough year this year, and we just want to give a little bit of hope to those in our area. And that’s why we brought the dogs out also because dogs always bring a smile to people’s faces,” a volunteer said.

The food bank will be held at New Life Church on Sunset Avenue every third Saturday from 10 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the Fair Oaks Rotary drive-thru foodbank on their Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/Fairoaksrotary