SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Forecasted high winds and dry conditions may prompt the first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year Monday night.
Pacific Gas and Electric notified approximately 21,000 customers in parts of nine counties of the potential PSPS event. Based on current estimates, Calaveras and Tuolumne will have the most customers impacted Monday with 5,291 and 9,734 customers affected, respectively.
Customers in Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare counties are also on the list.
The National Weather Service says strong, gusty winds are forecasted for the beginning of the week. A High Wind Watch will be in effect for Sunday night into Tuesday. The strongest winds are expected overnight Monday into Tuesday. Gusts of up to 60 mph are forecasted in some areas.
Strong, gusty winds are expected for the beginning of the week. A High Wind Watch remains in effect for Sunday night into Tuesday. Downed trees and power lines will be possible. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bsWqKZscdD
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 16, 2021
PG&E says dry conditions and the gusts pose a risk for damage to the electrical system which could spark fires.
For more information, go to the PG&E website.
