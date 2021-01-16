CNSU Closer To Opening Elk Grove’s First Medical CenterThe need for more hospitals and healthcare workers may be greater than ever right now. Plans for a new medical center in Elk Grove couldn’t be more welcome news.

20 minutes ago

PG&E May Shut Off Power To 21k Customers Next WeekForecasted high winds and dry conditions may prompt the first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year Monday night.

23 minutes ago

Yosemite Officials Ask For Information About Missing Hiker Alice Yu XieOfficials are asking for the public's help as they search for a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park.

25 minutes ago

Human Remains Found In Fairfield FieldFairfield police are investigating after human remains were found in a field.

26 minutes ago

Detective Hurt In Carmichael Shootout Expected To RecoverThe Sacramento County sheriff's deputy wounded in a shootout in Carmichael Friday night is expected to survive, officials said.

28 minutes ago