YOSEMITE (CBS13) — Officials are asking for the public’s help as they search for a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park.
They believe 41-year-old “Alice” Yu Xie went on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook on Thursday or Friday. She has not been seen since.
She traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on the YARTS bus on Thursday and was carrying a small green backpack.
Zie is a 41-year-old Asian female. She is less than 5 feet tall, weighs less than 100 pounds and has neck-length black hair.
Officials are asking hikers who were on the Yosemite Falls trail on Jan. 14 or 15 or have information about the missing person to call 209/372-0216 during business hours, or Yosemite Emergency Communications Center at 209/379-1992 after hours.
