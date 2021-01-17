NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man was killed Sunday in North Highlands Sunday after the SUV he was under fell on him.

CHP officers were dispatched to a residential area in North Highlands on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a man pinned under a Ford Explorer SUV. When they arrived, officers found a 51-year-old man under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had been working under the SUV, when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle fell on him. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Officers do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.