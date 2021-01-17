SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento family wants answers after their son was killed in a Carmichael shooting involving Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies.

A detective was also wounded but is expected to survive.

JW Geiger’s memory of what happened on Ranger Way and Rampart Drive in Carmichael on Friday night is still fresh in his mind.

He told CBS13 what he said what happened that night.

“After the first shot rang off, I just covered and just laid in the seat,” Geiger said.

It’s also the night he was in the same car as his brother Kershawn who was killed in a shooting involving Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies.

“I click my seatbelt and then all I see is lights,” Geiger said.

“I hear, ‘hands, hands, hands’ and then a split second after that, shooting,” said JW.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Gang Suppression Unit were doing a follow-up investigation in Carmichael on Friday night when detectives found a car that was connected with that investigation. They tried to make contact with the two people inside.

Investigators tell CBS13, at some point during that time, multiple shots were fired, hitting one detective and killing Kershawn Geiger.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement that was released a day after the shooting reads, in part, “At some point during the contact, multiple shots were fired, striking one detective and the suspect. Fire personnel responded; however, upon arrival, they pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.”

When asked if anyone inside the car had fired shots in the shooting, JW Geiger said that no shots were fired from those people in the car.

“The first thing they told me when I came to the scene is that my son shot a police officer. I don’t even know that that’s true,” said Yaphette Geiger, Kershawn’s mother.

The Geiger family wants answers on what exactly happened that night.

“I had another son in there. He’s going to contradict that didn’t happen. I want to know what evidence they have to say it did. And if that happened, I’m okay with it. I’m going to have to be, but right now I need to know,” said Yaphette.

CBS13 asked the sheriff’s office if it had any comment or response to the claims made by the family.

A spokesperson said that they had hoped to have more information that would be made available, but there was no new information that was available. Their investigation is ongoing.