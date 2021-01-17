SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A street racing crash in Solano County led to major injuries for one of the drivers.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old male from Fairfield was reportedly driving a 1998 Chevrolet Corvette on westbound State Route 37 at speeds over 120 miles. According to a witness, the car was racing another vehicle described as a Dodge Charger, said CHP Solano.

As the Corvette approached State Route 29, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier. After coming to rest, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The driver was rescued from the vehicle but not before receiving major life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Corvette received minor injuries. Both people in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.