Family Of Suspect Shot And Killed In Carmichael Speaking OutA Sacramento family wants answers after their son was killed in a Carmichael shooting involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies.

10 minutes ago

California Reaches 2.9 million Cases Of COVIDThere were 42,229 cases as of Sunday and 418 new deaths.

28 minutes ago

Woman Denied Protest Permit At Capitol Says Her Rally Wouldn't Have Turned ViolentCongressional candidate Chris Bish says that her protest permit at the capitol was turned down. She plans to reapply for a permit after the inaugurration.

1 hour ago

CHP Protecting Governor Newsom's Fair Oaks HomeCHP officers are patrolling the governor's property during this time of potential unrest.

1 hour ago

Show Of Force In Downtown Sacramento May Have Helped Deter Violent ProtestsA large security presence at the capitol and at other important buildings may have helped to keep things quiet this weekend.

1 hour ago