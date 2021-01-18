SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested last week in connection to the shooting death of Enrique Arnulfo Jardon in November.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies found 30-year-old Jardon unresponsive in the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Nov. 5. Officials say he had an undetermined injury to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene by Metro Fire.
Last week, deputies arrested 25-year-old Mason Johnlee Kinanahan on homicide charges.
No other information was released about the investigation. The sheriff’s office does not believe there are any outstanding suspects.
