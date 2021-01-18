  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Officers issued more than 100 citations and towed five cars this weekend in South Lake Tahoe.

The California Highway Patrol says officers cited vehicles that were blocking the roadway. Many of the vehicles were people who stopped to sled or play in the snow, CHP said.

CHP is urging sledders to park in lots instead of the highway shoulder.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Officers say sledding and parking near the highway is dangerous and could lead to a crash on the roadway.