SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Officers issued more than 100 citations and towed five cars this weekend in South Lake Tahoe.
The California Highway Patrol says officers cited vehicles that were blocking the roadway. Many of the vehicles were people who stopped to sled or play in the snow, CHP said.
CHP is urging sledders to park in lots instead of the highway shoulder.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Stimulus Check (Or Debit Card) Is In The Mail: Here’s What It Looks Like
- Sacramento Man Resigns From Position In California Republican Assembly After Involvement In Capitol Riot
- Oakdale Hospital Offering $300 To Employees Who Get Vaccinated
Officers say sledding and parking near the highway is dangerous and could lead to a crash on the roadway.