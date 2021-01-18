SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement agencies are keeping the peace with an incredible display of military power at the state Capitol Monday night.

Security remains on high alert, although the CHP reports there have been no incidents at the Capitol since the intense military presence took hold.

A stroll around downtown will show military trucks lining the streets under the brightly-lit Capitol dome and armed guardsman protecting the downtown grid.

During the day a guard member could be seen posted up near the dome, looking down below. On this third full day of deployment, the show of force has mostly brought out spectators.

Andrew Uhl lives in Citrus Heights and came to the Capitol to document this history-in-the-making for himself.

“It’s kind of crazy, to be honest with you,” Uhl said.

One man who did not want to be named walked the Capitol grounds wrapped in a President Trump flag. He says he came down to show his respect for the president.

“I just want to support the president, thank you Trump for putting America first for a while,” he said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has worked to coordinate local, state, and federal response to the California Capitol threats in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. He says vigilance remains a priority, especially come Inauguration Day.

“And I think that is the day, of great historic significance in our country, great celebration, but also a time of great peril and we will be prepared. And we will be prepared, working together,” Steinberg said.

Keeping the peace at the California Capitol. With this imposing show of strength.

The California National Guard was activated by Governor Newsom last week. A National Guard spokesperson said it will take another order by the governor to demobilize the troops.