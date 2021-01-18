Kings Fall To Pelicans Despite 43 Points From FoxZion Williamson had 31 points and six rebounds, Steven Adams made a pair of clutch free throws with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 43-point performance by Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and beat the Kings 128-123 Sunday night.

Jenkins Lifts Pacific Past Loyola Marymount 58-49Daniss Jenkins posted 18 points as Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Saturday.

White Sox Finalize Deal With Athletics Closer HendriksLiam Hendriks saw the talent the Chicago White Sox had and knew he wanted to join the team. The move became official on Friday.

Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?