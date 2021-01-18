  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers have recovered a car that had been hot-wired and stolen in Woodland over the weekend.

The car had been hot wired, police say. (Credit: Woodland Police Department)

Woodland police say, Sunday night, an officer in a patrol vehicle with a license plate reader got a hit on a car that had been reported stolen. The car in question was seen driving into the Sycamore Pointe Apartments along Pioneer Avenue.

Officers decided to park in a nearby parking lot and wait for the car the leave.

Eventually, the stolen car pulled out and headed down Pioneer Avenue – prompting officers to do a high-risk stop.

Only one person was in the car, 36-year-old Woodland resident Cesar Campos. He was arrested by officers.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Officers say the car had obviously been hot-wired. Campos has been booked into Yolo County Jail.