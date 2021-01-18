WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers have recovered a car that had been hot-wired and stolen in Woodland over the weekend.
Woodland police say, Sunday night, an officer in a patrol vehicle with a license plate reader got a hit on a car that had been reported stolen. The car in question was seen driving into the Sycamore Pointe Apartments along Pioneer Avenue.
Officers decided to park in a nearby parking lot and wait for the car the leave.
Eventually, the stolen car pulled out and headed down Pioneer Avenue – prompting officers to do a high-risk stop.
Only one person was in the car, 36-year-old Woodland resident Cesar Campos. He was arrested by officers.
Officers say the car had obviously been hot-wired. Campos has been booked into Yolo County Jail.