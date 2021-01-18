FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Human remains that were discovered in a Fairfield field over the weekend have been identified as those of a man who went missing nearly three years ago.

The Solano County Coroner’s Office identified Zachary Lukas Rose of Fairfield as the deceased.

Officials say Rose went missing on Feb. 3, 2018. He was 27 at the time. According to reports at the time of his disappearance, Rose had been spending the weekend with a friend when he apparently walked away from the residence in the 2400 block of Shorey Way. He left his vehicle and personal belongings including wallet, cellphone, car keys behind.

The remains and clothing were found in the area of Cement Hill Road and Peabody Road on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with his family, and we hope while there are still many unanswered questions, the discovery of his body brings some closure,” the Fairfield Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation into Rose’s death is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about his disappearance and death to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7600.

