MODESTO (CBS13) — Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Modesto last week.
Modesto police say a 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Celeste Drive on Jan. 13. The victim was taken to an area hospital and remains in serious condition, police said.
The next day, officers arrested several people in connection to the investigation. A 15-year-old male and 24-year-old David Valencia were arrested for attempted murder, police said. Valencia is also facing charges of robbery, child endangerment, identity theft and outstanding warrants.
Additionally, 26-year-old Sarahlynn Flores of Los Banos was arrested on child endangerment and identity theft charges.
Police have not released the name of the victim yet. No other information about the shooting has been released.
Investigators say more charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
