SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are responding to an armed, barricaded suspect at an apartment complex in Sacramento County.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says there is a large police presence in the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard, near Palm Avenue. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
No other information about the incident has been released. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
This incident comes hours after a shooting at Cal Expo took the lives of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and K9 officer. A second deputy was also injured in the shooting and the suspect was killed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
