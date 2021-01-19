  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are responding to an armed, barricaded suspect at an apartment complex in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says there is a large police presence in the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard, near Palm Avenue. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

 

No other information about the incident has been released. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This incident comes hours after a shooting at Cal Expo took the lives of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and K9 officer. A second deputy was also injured in the shooting and the suspect was killed.

READ MORE: Deputy Adam Gibson, K9 Riley Identified As Victims In Shooting With Suspect At Cal Expo

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

