SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deputy and a K9 were killed in a shooting with a suspect at Cal Expo late Monday night, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Sheriff Jones said a second deputy was also injured in the shooting and is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was shot and killed by deputies.

#Breaking Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones announced 6-year Sheriff Deputy killed in the line of duty in shooting with suspect at Cal Expo. Second deputy also shot is in stable condition. Suspect was killed in shooting. A Sheriff K-9 also shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/DxF1JrOTfm — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 19, 2021

The slain deputy was a six-year veteran of the force. Their name has not been released, but Jones said the deputy leaves behind a wife and child.

Jones said the incident started a little after 10 p.m. as a vehicle stop at Arden Way and Morse Avenue and ended on the Cal Expo grounds where the suspect crashed near the horse track. The suspect reportedly refused to communicate with the deputies, which prompted deputies to release the K9 officer.

The suspect shot and killed the K9, Jones said, and then started firing at officers, so the officers fired back.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Just after 11 p.m., CBS13 crews saw an ambulance escorted by several sheriff’s vehicles leave the scene down Howe Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department will investigate the incident, Jones said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.