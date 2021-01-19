SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near Cal Expo.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. The sheriff’s office has confirmed there was a deputy-involved shooting but has not released any more information about the incident.
Officials established a perimeter on Hurley and Howe avenues which includes the sheriff’s substation on Hurley. The substation has become a command post for this incident.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies, Sacramento police and California Highway Patrol officers all responded to the scene. Police helped provide traffic control in the area.
Just after 11 p.m., CBS13 crews saw an ambulance escorted by several sheriff’s vehicles leave the scene down Howe Avenue. It’s unclear who was being transported in the ambulance. Officials have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
