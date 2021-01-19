SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on the deputy-involved shooting near Cal Expo Monday night.

1/19 1:37 a.m.

Sheriff Scott Jones announced a deputy was killed in a shooting with a suspect at Cal Expo Monday night.

A second deputy was injured in the shooting, Jones said, and is currently listed in stable condition. Additionally, a sheriff’s K9 was shot and killed.

Sheriff Jones says the suspect, a man in his 40s, was shot and killed by deputies.

The deputy who was killed was a six-year veteran of the force. Their name has not been released.

Jones said the incident started as a vehicle stop at Arden Way and Morse Avenue and ended on the Cal Expo grounds where the suspect crashed near the horse track. The suspect reportedly refused to communicate with the deputies, which prompted deputies to release the K9 officer.

The suspect shot and killed the K9, Jones said, and then started firing at officers, so the officers fired back.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

The Sacramento Police Department will investigate the incident.

1/19 12:47 a.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near Cal Expo.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. The sheriff’s office has confirmed there was a deputy-involved shooting but has not released any more information about the incident.

Officials established a perimeter on Hurley and Howe avenues which includes the sheriff’s substation on Hurley. The substation has become a command post for this incident.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies, Sacramento police and California Highway Patrol officers all responded to the scene. Police helped provide traffic control in the area.

Just after 11 p.m., CBS13 crews saw an ambulance escorted by several sheriff’s vehicles leave the scene down Howe Avenue. It’s unclear who was being transported in the ambulance. Officials have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

