  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Marissa Perlman
Filed Under:California Lawmakers, California State Capitol, National Guard, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – From all angles, the National Guard and the California Highway Patrol have eyes on the State Capitol.

Members of the National Guard patrol near the State Capitol in Sacramento, California on January 17, 2021 during a nationwide protest called by anti-government and far-right groups supporting US President Donald Trump and his claim of electoral fraud in the November 3 presidential election. – The FBI warned authorities in all 50 states to prepare for armed protests at state capitals in the days leading up to the January 20 presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, passerby’s thanked them for their service.

“We just appreciate them being here. We wish they didn’t have to be here but we understand why they’re here,” one said.

Lawmakers just returning say they’ve never seen so much security.

Assembly Member James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said, “It’s a little weird when you see someone in full military gear and a military-style rifle standing there.”

But while the guard stands strong outside, the CHP is protecting the inside, with the usual amount of officers.

“This is the entranceway to the assembly floor, not a lot of people here,” said Gallagher.

Members of the Assembly showed CBS13 around the chamber. The normally bustling hallways now bare, the common rooms left dark. Those changes started during the pandemic.

“It’s a ghost town and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove).

Even with threats of possible violence, lawmakers say they feel safe.

“In this case, they’ve prepared for the worst and they’re ready and we’re hoping for the best,” Cooper said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Marissa Perlman