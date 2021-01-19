SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – From all angles, the National Guard and the California Highway Patrol have eyes on the State Capitol.

On Tuesday, passerby’s thanked them for their service.

“We just appreciate them being here. We wish they didn’t have to be here but we understand why they’re here,” one said.

Lawmakers just returning say they’ve never seen so much security.

Assembly Member James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said, “It’s a little weird when you see someone in full military gear and a military-style rifle standing there.”

But while the guard stands strong outside, the CHP is protecting the inside, with the usual amount of officers.

“This is the entranceway to the assembly floor, not a lot of people here,” said Gallagher.

Members of the Assembly showed CBS13 around the chamber. The normally bustling hallways now bare, the common rooms left dark. Those changes started during the pandemic.

“It’s a ghost town and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove).

Even with threats of possible violence, lawmakers say they feel safe.

“In this case, they’ve prepared for the worst and they’re ready and we’re hoping for the best,” Cooper said.

