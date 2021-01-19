SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a challenging week for law enforcement in Sacramento.

The fatal shooting of a deputy and K9 officer at Cal Expo Monday night was the latest in a string of incidents, two deadly, that have family, friends, first responders and the community grieving. Consoling the community could not come at a more challenging time.

“I think we’re living in such a hostile environment right now,” said Chaplain Mindi Russell.

Russell says the latest deadly shooting at Cal Expo is another sign of the times.

“There’s no tolerance, no respect. There’s no understanding what these officers really do every day, putting their lives in harm’s way. And we need to get back to some civility,” she said.

Deputy Adam Gibson and a K9 officer were shot and killed by suspect Robert Calderon, and another deputy was injured Monday night. This comes on the heels of the deadly stabbing of a Sacramento County environmental health officer and a shooting in Carmichael where another deputy was shot.

“There are absolutely no words you can say to console a family that has lost their loved one, especially doing their job. It’s more in actions, letting them know they are not alone,” Russell said.

Fellow officers showed their support as they accompanied the body of the fallen deputy to the Sacramento Coroner’s office early Tuesday morning. Russell says the law enforcement family is hurting, but so is our country amid threats of violence at our nation’s capital and here at home. She offers healing.

“We really do see the hurts and the pain and we also do see the injustice. We see all of this and when people say whose side are you on? I say I’m on God’s side. And if we would just follow the commandment that covers them all,” Russell said.

With the world we live in today, she prays for peace.

“My peace may not be defined as your peace but love really says it all,” she said.

Before Monday night’s deadly shootout, the last Sacramento County deputy to die in the line of duty was Mark Stasyuk. He died in a shooting in Rancho Cordova in Sept. 2018.