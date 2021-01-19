STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police vehicle crashed into a residential building Monday evening during a pursuit.

According to the police department, an officer tried to pull a vehicle over around 6:30 p.m. but the vehicle did not comply, prompting a short pursuit.

Officials say the suspect vehicle hit a pole and the police unit crashed into a multi-family dwelling.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and an occupant of the home was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both are expected to be okay.

Officers arrested the suspect driver and say they found a firearm in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Andre Bragg. He has been taken into custody and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on weapon and traffic charges.

Photos on social media show the back of the police SUV sticking out of the front of the house. It appears the vehicle traveled up some steps and into the building, smashing windows and the door frame.