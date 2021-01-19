FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — A Foothill Farms woman is dead and her adult son is under arrest for allegedly killing her inside her senior living apartment Tuesday night.

The confrontation led to a massive response by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies who exchanged gunfire with the suspect before he surrendered.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the home in the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard for a domestic dispute between family members. When deputies got to the scene, they say gunshots rang out from inside an apartment unit. Deputies returned fire and retreated, prompting a standoff situation.

Linda Elmore says she was in the hallways when deputies told her to return to her unit for her own safety.

“Massive,” Elmore said. “I’ve never seen that many cop cars all at once.”

Around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office warned the public to stay away from the area as negotiators responded to the scene. In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said there was a “large police presence in the 5400 block of Auburn Blvd for an armed, barricaded subject.”

The mother and another family member had both called the sheriff’s office seeking help.

Leslie Marinello lives at the senior apartment complex and heard the shots from inside her home.

“Oh man, yeah when they went off, it was like a hundred at a time, I’ve never heard anything like it,” Marinello said.

Deputies eventually called in a hostage negotiator and the suspect surrendered. The violent confrontation came just a day after a sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty.

“At the end of the day deputies put aside what has gone on in the last few days and they come out and they do what these professional men and women do,” Sacramento Sheriff Sergeant Rod Grassman said.

The suspect in this shooting was taken to a hospital with what’s described as a superficial gunshot wound. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department did not immediately identify him.

