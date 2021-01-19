ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS13) — Firefighters say high winds are complicating the battle against a wildfire burning in the Eldorado National Forest on Tuesday.
The Union Incident north of Union Valley Reservoir is estimated at 20 acres. Firefighters are responding, but high winds have made access difficult. https://t.co/cbMfreD2yR pic.twitter.com/hhuWtcCrfj
— EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) January 19, 2021
The fires is burning north of the Union Valley Reservoir.
About 20 acres have burned so far, according to the US Forest Service.
High winds in the area have made access to the area difficult, firefighters say.
Exactly what started the fire unknown.
Updates to follow.