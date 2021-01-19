By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Eldorado National Forest

ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS13) — Firefighters say high winds are complicating the battle against a wildfire burning in the Eldorado National Forest on Tuesday.

The fires is burning north of the Union Valley Reservoir.

About 20 acres have burned so far, according to the US Forest Service.

High winds in the area have made access to the area difficult, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire unknown.

Updates to follow.