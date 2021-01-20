Sacramento And Ocean City, MD Officers Stand Side-By-Side At Biden's InaugurationTwo police officers in Washington D.C. helping with security for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday decided it was the perfect time to meet - especially since they’re usually separated by more than 3,000 miles of freeway.

Inauguration Day Demonstrations: Police Monitoring Groups Gathering Near California State CapitolPolice are closely monitoring some groups of people congregating at parks around the California State Capitol on Inauguration Day.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Urges Seniors To Join Him In Getting Vaccinated: 'Come With Me If You Want To Live!'Schwarzenegger, 73, is possibly the first high-profile senior to receive a vaccination now that they have been opened up to people 65 and older.

'They Will Grow Up Knowing It Is Always Achievable': Students Reflect As VP Kamala Harris Breaks Through BarriersCBS Minnesota's Christiane Cordero spoke with some local students looking to follow the vice president's footsteps in their own way.